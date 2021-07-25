Bandipora encounter: One jawan injured, operation underway

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Refuting reports of three jawans being injured in the joint operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, Defence officials on Saturday said that the operation is underway and only one jawan has been injured.

According to a statement issued by PRO Defence, the injured jawan has been evacuated.

Today morning, a joint operation was launched based on specific inputs of JKP and contact established. The operation is underway. Some media have reported that three jawans have been injured. The fact is that only one jawan has been injured and has been evacuated," a statement issued by PRO Defence said.



An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Shokbaba forest in Bandipora on Saturday morning in which two unidentified terrorists were killed.

Both Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

