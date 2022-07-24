Bands perform at musical event in Drass to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Several bands performed at a musical show titled "Ek Sham Shahidon ke Naam" in Drass town to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes.

Locals and Indian army personnel took part in the music event.



Speaking to ANI, Sachin an artiste said he came from Mumbai to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes.

"I came here with my band to perform a music show as a tribute Kargil's heroes. I am feeling happy. Through our performance, we want to give the message that unity is our identity and our religion," Sachin said.



Another artiste said, "I came here with my band to perform a music show as a tribute to Kargil's war heroes. Through our band "Ekam Satt - Mission For Nation", we perform free concerts in large numbers to pay tribute to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. In the last five years, we have reached out to over 250 lakh jawans and their families."



To commemorate the sacrifices and valour of the soldiers, the Indian Army is gearing up for the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh's Drass.



Several serving and retired army personnel, Kargil War veterans and next of kin of fallen heroes are taking part in the event.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to participate in the commemoration ceremony in Jammu on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Singh spoke with the family members of security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty in Jammu.

On the occasion of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, Singh recalled the supreme sacrifice of the Indian Army and asserted that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India and said that "How is it possible that Baba Amarnath is in India and Maa Sharda Shakti is across the Line of Control (LoC)."

He was speaking at the commemoration ceremony of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in Jammu.

He said, "Will remember those who laid their lives in service of the country. Our Army has always made this supreme sacrifice for the country. Several of our brave soldiers laid their lives in the 1999 war. I bow down to them."

The Kargil War was fought between May 8, 1999 and July 26, 1999, against Pakistan intruders, who in the winters of 1998 transgressed into the Indian territory across the Line of Control and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil's Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movement on the highway.

Braving unprecedented hardships, overcoming the hazards of near impossible terrain and severe climatic conditions, brave gallant soldiers launched valiant attacks on well-fortified defended localities with relentless valour and enthusiasm, thus attaining an astounding victory.

Despite suffering heavy casualties, the soldiers repeatedly launched daring attacks under artillery and small arms fire. Heroic deeds, astounding bravery and unflinching determination of our soldiers forced the enemy forces to withdraw and vacate defence emplacements during the 55-day war.

Each year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26. The preparations are underway at the sleepy town of Drass, Kargil. Vijay Diwas will be held from July 24 to 26 at the Kargil War Memorial. (ANI)

