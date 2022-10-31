Bangalore-bound Indigo flight grounded after its engine stalled during take off: Officials

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was grounded at the Delhi airport after the flight experienced an engine stall during take-off.

"An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced an engine stall during the take-off roll," an official statement from IndiGo airlines informed on Friday.

The airlines had said that the take-off was aborted soon after the sparks were noticed in the aircraft and it safely returned to the bay.

All the passengers were safely accommodated to an alternate aircraft, it added while regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had also ordered a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause and said suitable follow-up action should be taken into the incident.



"Indigo A320-Ceo aircraft VT-IFM operating flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bangalore was involved in reject takeoff as Engine two Fail warning came. A loud bang was heard. The fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. The aircraft returned to the bay. It has been grounded for inspection," a senior DGCA official said on Saturday.

The aviation surveillant intervened after a video of the incident went viral on social media and the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed DGCA officials to investigate the incident.

Previously on October 27, a Boeing aircraft of Akasa Air landed safely after suffering a bird hit on its way to Delhi airport.

According to the DGCA, this incident was reported when Akasa B-737-8 (Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP -1333 flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi experienced a bird strike during climb out passing 1900ft.

This aircraft suffered damage on the nose cone during climbing, however, all the passengers here were safe.

On October 15, another Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight returned to Mumbai airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, which later turned out to be due to a bird strike. (ANI)

