Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation starts operations from today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation resumed its operations from Sunday keeping in view COVID-19 protocols, said the corporation.

As per an official release, "As per orders of the Government, BMTC will operate its services from 21-06-2021 for the convenience of the travelling public."

As far as the service availability is concerned, operation of 2000 services will take place on major traffic routes of Bangalore city. Vayuvajra services (17 Buses, 117 trips) will be operated from Kempegowda International. Airport to Kempegowda Bus Station and Electronic city will ply.

Based on passenger volume, services will be increased. The validity of the April 2021 ordinary monthly pass is extended upto 08-07-2021. Digital Ticketing (QR code based) system will be provided in all buses.

As far as Operation timings are concerned, services will be operated between 6.00 hours and 19.00 hours.



Also, as far as the deployment and responsibility of crew is concerned, vaccination is made mandatory to all staff. Crew should wear facemask compulsorily. The crew shall use a sanitizer and maintain hygiene. The number of passengers travelling in buses is restricted to 50 percent of the seating capacity. Passengers shall be allowed to board the bus only if seats are available. Buses should be stopped at designated bus stops for boarding and de-boarding.

Precautionary measures for passengers include mandatory use of facemask covering both mouth and nose. Passengers without facemask are not allowed. Passengers shall maintain social distance while boarding/ alighting the buses and follow queue system.

If permitted seats are occupied in the bus, passengers shall not board the bus and shall wait for next

bus. Passengers suffering from fever and other ailments should refrain from travelling.

Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 6,178 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,832 discharges and 161 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry today. Also, a weekend curfew is in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. Night curfew would be in force on each night on remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period, informed a government order. (ANI)

