Bangla Pokkho' urges Modi to form Bengal Regiment in Indian Army

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 23 (ANI): Bangla Pokkho, a Bengali nationalist group, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a Bengal Regiment in the Indian Army, terming it a long-standing demand.



According to the organisation, it would be a real tribute to Netaji by forming a Bengal Regiment in the Indian Army.

"On the 125th birth anniversary of the greatest leader from Bengal, Subhash Chandra Bose, the Bengalis have a very specific demand, that is the formation of a Bengal regiment within the Indian Army keeping in mind the rights and stakeholdership of the 10 crore Bengali people in the Indian Union", wrote the Bangla Pokko group in their mail.

He argued that the Bengalis had been at the forefront of the anti-British freedom struggle and had sacrificed the most among all the nationalists of the Indian Union-Subhash Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, Bagha Jatin, Matarda Shurjo Sen and many others. "We hope that the Union government takes steps to form the Bengali regiment, to honour the contribution of the innumerable Bengali martyrs in freedom struggle keeping in mind the rights of Bengali people", the nationalist organisation further added. (ANI)

