Bangladesh Air Force chief visits Air Force Station Barrackpore in West Bengal

Barrackpore (West Bengal) [India], December 19 (ANI): Bangladesh Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan visited Air Force Station Barrackpore on Monday.

He was received by Group Captain Saideep Lall, Station Commander, Air Force Station Barrackpore.



According to an official statement, the dignitary visited the Technical Type Training School and a Helicopter Unit while also interacting with all personnel of the Station.

"Military ties between the Indian Air Force and the Bangladesh Air Force are vibrant and date back to the Indo- Pak war 1971 when the IAF had trained the Kilo flight which later transcended into Bangladesh Air Force," the statement said.

"The visit of the CAS, Bangladesh Air Force has further cemented the warm military ties between the two nations," it added. (ANI)

