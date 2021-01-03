Bangladesh Army delegation to take part in Republic Day parade

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): In the 50th year of Indian victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, a Bangladesh Army delegation would be taking part in this year's Republic Day parade on January 26, said Defence officials.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.



After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces, which also comprised Indian Army personnel.

The government is likely to scale down the number of visitors at the Republic Day parade 2021 to avoid overcrowding and ensure social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak and concerns over the new virus strains.

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 this year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect. (ANI)

