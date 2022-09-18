Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy officers call on Assam Governor

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 18 (ANI): A delegation of 17 trainee officers of Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy, Dhaka, along with the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh Dr Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, met Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Sunday.

While interacting with the trainee officers, Governor Mukhi said that India's relationship with Bangladesh is deep-rooted, person-to-person, more of a family relationship and expressed hope that Assam will play a more important role in strengthening this tie in the days to come.

"Both Assam and Bangladesh are working for mutual interest by strengthening trade, water resources and connectivity," said Mukhi.

Hailing Bangladesh in its progress in garment industries, the Governor pointed out that both Assam and Bangladesh can share their expertise in exchanging their respective prosperities.

The Governor also said that Assam has always been very close to Bangladesh.



"Disruption of connectivity was caused because of the division of the country. After the division, a total restriction was imposed and therefore the areas particularly contiguous to the border of both India and Bangladesh could not develop. Trade and commerce did not develop because of the restrictions," he added.

He further stressed that things have changed and for almost a decade the North East has been given top priority by the government of India to enhance the trade relationship of India with Bangladesh through this region.

Governor Mukhi said that the medical colleges, cancer care centres, universities, IIT, IIIT, IIM and other centres for excellence in North East can contribute to expanding bilateral ties with Bangladesh.

The Governor further said that greater emphasis should be put on the student exchange facilitation programmes and cultural exchanges between Assam and Bangladesh.

The Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh Dr Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur also acknowledged the gesture and thanked the Governor for the interaction programme. (ANI)

