Bangladeshi family held on International border lived in UP's Ghaziabad for many years

Nadia (West Bengal), August 28 (ANI): Residing in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad for many years, a Bangladeshi family was caught on Friday by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops while illegally crossing the International Boundary (IB).

The BSF troops under South Bengal Frontier apprehended the five members of the Bangladeshi family for trying to cross IB illegally in the border area of Nadia district.

The 8th Battalion of BSF on the basis of the information of the Intelligence Branch took five people into custody in a special operation conducted on Friday on Border Out Post Mahendra.

Mohammad Fardin (44), and his wife Ayesha (29), his two sons Mohammad Imran (10), Mohammad Irfan (7), and a daughter Afrin (5), a resident of Khulna under Sondanga police station of Khulna district of Bangladesh, were held during the operation.

On investigation, the BSF said, Mohammad Fardin and his wife Ayesha revealed that they had moved to Loni, Ghaziabad, India in 2007 and used to work as garbage pickers in Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi.



"The family members were going to Bangladesh due to Ayesha's mother's illness when they were caught," said the BSF.

Farming further revealed that they had given Rs 36,000 to an Indian tout named Ravi for crossing the border.

Apprehended persons had been handed over to police station Hanskhali for further legal proceedings.

Sanjay Singh, Commanding Officer of the 8th Battalion of BSF stated that the force is taking strict measures to prevent cross border movement along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

"Consequently the persons involved in such crimes are experiencing a lot of difficulties and some of them are being apprehended and punished according to the law," the officer further stated. (ANI)

