Bangladeshi national held at Hyderabad airport with fake passport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A Bangladeshi national carrying a fake passport was arrested while he was trying to board a flight to United Kingdom (UK) here at Rajeev Gandhi International Airport on Monday.

He is identified as Karthik Sarkar who hails from Bangladesh.

According to the Airport Police, the immigration authority nabbed him while he was trying to board a flight to the United Kingdom with a fake passport. He was handed over to the police by the immigration authorities.

Police told that Sarkar fraudulently obtained Indian Passport from his uncle Nanigopal Sarkar, who is Indian national.

A case under section 420 IPC, and passport and immigration Act have been registered and the accused have been sent to judicial remand (ANI).