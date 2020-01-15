Bangladeshi national held for illegal stay in Kabirdham district of Chhatisgarh

(Kabirdham) Chhatisgarh [India], Jan 15: The local police on Tuesday arrested one Bangladeshi national who was staying in Pandariya town, allegedly without any valid documents.

The accused has been identified as Khursid Sheikh.

Sharing details of the case, Superintendent of Police, Lal Umed Singh, said, "The arrested person has been identified as Khursid Sheikh and was sent to judicial remand."

A case has been registered against the accused under the Foreigners Act.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

