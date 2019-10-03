Bagladeshi nationals come to India to witness Durga Puja. Photo/ANI
Bagladeshi nationals come to India to witness Durga Puja. Photo/ANI

Bangladeshi nationals come to India to celebrate Durga puja

Tarak Sarkar | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:12 IST

By Tarak Sarkar
Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Siliguri is ready to celebrate Durga Puja, the largest festival in West Bengal. More than 2,000 pujas are organised every year in North Bengal, with 432 being held in Siliguri alone.
Durga Puja organizers are trying to give their best effort through colourful pandals. Many domestic and international tourists come to visit West Bengal to participate in this festival.
Following this tradition, a large number of Bangladeshi nationals are coming to West Bengal to celebrate the puja.
After the inauguration of Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP) near Siliguri under the Jalpaiguri district, many Bangladeshi festival lovers are using this new route for pandal-hopping. Most of the Bangladeshi nationals are from Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, and Rongpure districts of Bangladesh.
According to the Bangladeshi nationals, a country like India is famous for festivals and they are unable to see festivals like these back home.
During this time, West Bengal is celebrating its largest festival -- Durga puja -- so we do not want to miss the opportunity, they added.
According to Customs, the number of Bangladeshi tourists coming to Siliguri is 20 to 30 per cent more from the Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP). (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:38 IST

President Kovind presents Vayoshreshtha Samman

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented the Vayoshreshtha Samman--a scheme of National Awards for senior citizens of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:24 IST

Indian Army's Aqua Stallions rafting team creates national...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Lieutenant Colonel Pravin Grewal and paratrooper Ganpat Singh who were part of the Indian Army's Aqua Stallions rafting team have created the national record for fastest rafting in high altitude areas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:23 IST

UP: Three wanted criminals nabbed after encounter in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A joint team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed three criminals including one wanted in multiple cases following an encounter here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:19 IST

Sheikh Hasina calls for more Indian investments in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged Indian investors to step up their investment in Bangladesh, saying her country "knows how to transform challenges into opportunities."

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:12 IST

People should not be afraid of terror attack, but govt should be...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that people should not be worried about any terror attack from Pakistan, however, it is the responsibility of the government to be prepared.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan's UNSTAIN campaign to spread awareness...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan on Thursday launched a movement called 'UNSTAIN', a nationwide initiative to spread awareness among rural women about sanitary napkins.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Mumbai court grants divorce to Indrani and Peter Mukerjea

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, imprisoned for their alleged role in their daughter Sheena Bora's murder, were granted divorce by a Mumbai court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Leaders from TDP, Jan Sena and Congress join BJP

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Various leaders from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jan Sena and Congress joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Thursday. They later met BJP working president JP Nadda.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Maharashtra polls: RPI backtracks, fields Agav from Phaltan seat...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Republican Party of India (RPI) on Thursday decided not to field Deepak Nikalje, brother of underworld don Chhota Rajan from Phaltan Assembly constituency in the assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:01 IST

Sanjay Nirupam miffed with his Congress party over ticket distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Miffed by the party's decision of not giving the ticket to a candidate recommended by him, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday evening reiterated that he will not be a part of the election campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra State Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:52 IST

BJP raising religious issue as it has no solution to people's...

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the BJP is raking up religious issues like Ram Mandir to divert attention as its government has no solution to the problems of the people.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:52 IST

Rampur: Court issues bailable warrant against Azam Khan, his wife, son

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The District Court on Thursday issued a bailable warrant against SP MP Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam after they did not appear before the court in a case related to his son's alleged fake birth certificate.

Read More
iocl