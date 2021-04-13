Bangladeshi nationals kidnap Assam man, BSF, BGB to meet today

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): An Indian national has allegedly been kidnapped by Bangladeshi nationals from the Malegarh area in the Silchar sector in Assam.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has initiated a Flag Meeting in this regards which will be held on Tuesday between BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), sources said.



"On 12th April, 21-year-old Indian national Aynul Rahaman resident of village Latukandi which is ahead of the fence in the Malegarh, Silchar Sector, was reportedly kidnapped by some BD nationals," a senior BSF official said.

"Aynul Rahaman went to the jungle for collecting woods/bamboos. Later, in the evening hours, when he did not return, his family searched for him and on searching, the villagers said that some Bangladeshi nationals took him into Bangladesh side by the Villagers of their village Uppar Benani which is in Benani Bazar, Bangladesh," the official added.

"Investigation is going on and it is learnt that a Flag Meeting in this regards will be held today between BSF and BGB. Further details will follow," the BSF official added. (ANI)

