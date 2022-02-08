Bangladeshi wanted criminal held in CID raid in West Bengal's Baranagar

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 8 (ANI): One Bangladeshi national, who is allegedly a noted wanted criminal, has been arrested in the CID Special Operations Group raid in the Baranagar area in West Bengal.

As per Kolkata Criminal Investigation Department, it transpired during the investigation that the accused is a noted wanted criminal of Bangladesh and is one of the members of Islami Chhatra Sibir of Chittagong.



He has been sent to 10-day police remand, added CID Kolkata.






