Bank fraud case: CBI raids multiple locations in MP's Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at multiple locations in Morena in connection with a bank fraud case.

On Saturday, CBI officials reached the offices and residence of the director of the KS Oil Company in Morena to carry out searches in the bank fraud case.

As many as four teams of the probe agency have reached Morena for the investigation.

More information awaited. (ANI)

