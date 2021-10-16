Bank loan fraud case: Rajiv Saxena bail matter adjourns till October 21

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Hearing on Saturday adjourned in bail petition of Rajiv Saxena who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in a connection with an alleged Moser Baer loan fraud case. He is also accused in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP choppers deal case.

Special Judge Sanjay Garg on Saturday adjourned the argument on bail for October 21, due to the non-availability of the main defence lawyer. ED recently has filed its reply opposing the bail plea.

Enforcement Directorate on September 12, arrested Rajiv Saxena in connection with the bank loan case related to the Central Bank of India. The bank had accused Moser Baer, its director and others of defrauding the bank of Rs 354 crores. The bank had claimed that Moser Baer and its directors with others, allegedly forged and fabricated documents to induce the Central Bank of India to release funds.



The CBI had, in 2019 filed a case against Ratul Puri, who is the former executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), his father Deepak Puri and others on a complaint filed by the Central Bank of India. Businessman Deepak Puri is the father of Ratul Puri and relative of Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Rajiv Saxena was deported from Dubai and arrested for the first time on January 31, 2019, in the case of VVIP Chopper bribery and money laundering case.

Later, he turned approver in the case and sought release after giving an undertaking he would reveal all information pertaining to the bribes received from defence middlemen in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal.

Thereafter, The ED again approached Court and challenged his approvership and also sought bail cancellations stating his misleading the investigation and not disclosing the information as promised by him in his statements.

The ED has investigated and tracked a part of the alleged bribes of Rs 423 crore received in the deal by various middlemen and passed on to politicians here. (ANI)

