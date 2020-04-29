Bank of Baroda Employees' Committee demands corona safety measures in branches in Bihar after a staff tests positive

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 29 (ANI): The All India Bank of Baroda Employees' Coordination Committee on Wednesday demanded implementation of safety measures in the bank's branches by the management after one of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff who tested positive works as a currency chest manager in one of the branches of the Bank of Baroda in the city.

The demands of the committee include - provision of gloves for staff, provision for sanitisation of the hands of customers at the entry point of the branch/offices.

They have also demanded Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to be provided at least in branches having currency chests.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar stands at 346, out of which 57 have been cured and two have died. (ANI)

