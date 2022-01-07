Banke Bihari temple to reintroduce online registration process for devotees amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Banke Bihari temple management in Vrindavan informed that a mandatory online registration process for the devotees will be applicable soon.



As per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the temple management, the devotees can register by visiting "https://darshan.yatradham.org".

The management also appealed to people to follow COVID-19 guidelines including maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, sanitization, etc.

"Devotees will not be allowed to stand for a long time in the temple. Devotees coming from other states will be required to carry RT-PCR reports for entering the temple premises," the guidelines read. (ANI)

