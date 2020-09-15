Banker arrested in Rs 2.5 cr loan fraud case in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 15 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of State Crime Branch Odisha (EOW-CB) has arrested banker Srikant Prusty, Senior Manager cum Assessment Officer, Punjab National Bank, Jaydev Vihar branch here for his alleged involvement in Rs 2.5 crore loan fraud case.

Besides the banker Prusty, Kali Prasad Mishra, Proprietor of KP Solutions, Nageswar Tangi, Bhubaneswar was also arrested by EOW-CB after receiving a written complaint by Paresh Kumar Das, Circle Head of Punjab National Bank, Bhubaneswar.

"The loan is now outstanding to the tune of Rs 267.33 lakhs. The accused duo have been arrested under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120(B) of the IPC and forwarded to court," EOW-CB said in a statement.



Crime Branch suspected that in conspiracy with bank officers, accused Kali Prasad Mishra, who deals with wholesaling and retail trading of tiles, sanitary items, and electronic goods had availed Cash Credit (CC) loan amounting to Rs 2.5 crores by mortgaging the property of three guarantors, who during inquiry denied to have signed the documents and kept the properties as a mortgage for the loan, it said.

During the investigation, it was ascertained that Mishra used fake KYC documents including electricity bills and voter identity cards in the names of three guarantors, who purportedly stood as guarantors for the loans and mortgaged their immovable property located at Madhu Patna, Cuttack during the year 2017, whereas the facts remained that one of the guarantors had expired during the year 2014, i.e, more than three years prior to the loan sanctioned.

Prusty, the then senior manager, Punjab National Bank, Bapuji Nagar Branch in criminal conspiracy with the loanee had recommended for sanction of a huge CC loan by accepting the forged documents, mentioning to have verified the identity of guarantors, and also entertaining the impersonators for the guarantors to sign the mortgaged deeds knowing very well that, they are not the owner of the property and thereby caused huge loss to the bank/ Government exchequer.

The investigation of the case is continuing, EOW-CB said. (ANI)

