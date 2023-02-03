Banking sector remains resilient, stable: RBI

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): RBI said on Friday that according to its current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable and noted that it maintains a constant vigil on the sector and on individual banks with a view to maintain financial stability.

Without naming the Adani Group, RBI said in a statement that there have been media reports expressing concern about the exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate.

"As the regulator and supervisor, the RBI maintains a constant vigil on the banking sector and on individual banks with a view to maintain financial stability. The RBI has a Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) database system where the banks report their exposure of Rs5 crore and above which is used for monitoring purposes," the statement said.

" As per the RBI's current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable. Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy. Banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework (LEF) guidelines issued by the RBI," it added.

The central bank said it remains vigilant and continues to monitor the stability of the Indian banking sector.



State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Khara had said on Friday the bank's total exposure amounting to Rs 27,000 crore in Adani Group is 0.88 per cent of its loan book.

Addressing a press conference after announcing October-December quarter earnings, Khara said: "We have lent to Adani (group) for projects having tangible assets and adequate cash. They have met obligations...our total exposure to Adani group is 0.88 per cent as of December 31."

Khara added those loans were against assets or businesses that are cash-generating, and the bank does not see any challenge.

"There's no cause for concern for us," he added.This comment by the SBI chief comes almost a week after a report by a US-based Hindenburg Research, which claimed the Adani Group of having weak business fundamentals, allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

The report raised concerns about shares of Adani group companies having a possibility of declining from their current levels, owing to high valuations. Following the report, the shares of all Adani Group companies have been consistently declining, though with varying degrees.

In a long response, Adani Group had said on Sunday that the report by Hindenburg Research was not an attack on any specific company but a "calculated attack" on India, its growth story, and ambitions. It added the report was "nothing but a lie".

The opposition parties have forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands concerning Hindenburg-Adani row. They have sought discussion over investment by LIC, public sector banks, and financial institutions "in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians". (ANI)

