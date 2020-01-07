Bank's cooperation needed to implement welfare schemes, says Andhra CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday sought the cooperation of banks for successfully implementing all welfare schemes in the state.

The Chief Minister, addressing the 209th state-level bankers' meeting here, said that the banks were helpful to the government in the implementation of welfare programmes by transferring funds to the unencumbered accounts of the weaker sections."

"Rythu Bharosa centres are being set up near the village secretariats to create awareness aiming the farmers. The government was giving guarantee to the centres for providing quality seed, pesticides and fertilizer to the farmers," Reddy was quoted in a statement.

Reddy said that over Rs 15,000 crore was transferred to the accounts of farmers, auto and taxi drivers, fishermen, weavers, Agri-gold victims and to the beneficiaries of Law Nestham Scheme so far.

He said that an amount of around Rs 6,500 crore will also be transferred to the mothers of children to encourage them to send their wards to school as part of Amma Vodi programme.

He said the banks should come to the aid of small-scale and medium industries and efforts should be made to revitalise accounts under the YSR Navodaya scheme.

Chief Minister Reddy said that the previous government had failed to implement the promises it made but the present government was moving forward to implement all the schemes for the uplift of the downtrodden sections of the society. (ANI)

