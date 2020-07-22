Banks have disbursed Rs 77,613.06 cr out of Rs 1,27,582.60 cr sanctioned under 100 pc ECLGS

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Banks have disbursed Rs 77,613.06 crore as of July 20 out of Rs 1,27,582.60 crore sanctioned under the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), the office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

"As of 20 July 2020, the total amount sanctioned under the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by PSBs and private banks stands at Rs 1,27,582.60 crore, of which Rs 77,613.06 crore has already been disbursed," it said.

"Under the 100% ECLGS, the loan amounts sanctioned by Public Sector Banks increased to Rs 70,894.59 crore, of which Rs 45,797.29 crore has been disbursed as of July 20," it said in another tweet.

Sitharaman's office also said that there is an increase of Rs 4,237.44 crore in the cumulative amount of loans sanctioned and an increase of Rs 9,301.51 crore in the cumulative amount of loans disbursed by both PSBs and private sector banks combined as on July 20, 2020, compared to July 15, 2020. (ANI)

