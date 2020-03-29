Banks in Punjab to remain open on March 30, 31

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Banks in Punjab will remain open across the stat on March 30 and 31 to facilitate the people in their financial transactions amid the curfew restrictions.

However, from April 3 onwards, all bank branches shall remain open only on two days of the week on a rotation basis, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a press statement on Sunday.

"On the directives of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the State Home Department has issued an advisory regarding the operation of banks branches during curfew amid COVID-19 in the State on March 30 and March 31, and beyond," the statement reads.

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the State and UT Chandigarh have been asked to extend necessary support and ensure other requisite items during relaxation to the banking staff.

"On March 31, special clearing of all government cheques will be conducted. Though April 1 is a non-public dealing day for the banks, the DCs have been asked to provide requisite passes to the bank staff on that day too. From April 3 onwards, the operation of bank branches, ATMs, BCs, cash in transit/cash replenishment agencies, IT and engineering support vendors for banks shall be regulated, with a skeletal staff," the statement reads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19, which has left thousands dead around the world. It has affected 979 people in India so far. (ANI)

