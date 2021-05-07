Banks to function on three days in Kerala during lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 7 (ANI): Banks, insurance and financial services, capital and debt market services and cooperative credit societies will function on three days in Kerala due to lockdown imposed to check surge in COVID-19 cases, according to an official order.

They will work on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Kerala government had on Thursday announced a state-wide lockdown starting Saturday till May 16 to tackle the second wave of COVID-19 situation in the state. The lockdown which will start from 6 am on May 8.



According to an order issued by the Kerala government, petronet/LNG supply, visa consular services/agencies, regional passport offices, customs services and ESI services will be functional during the lockdown.

Restaurants will be allowed to open from 7 am to 7.30 pm only to cater to home delivery/parcel of cooked food.

The order also allowed the movement of "bystanders to the patients" to and from the hospitals after showing the proof issued from the hospital.

"Packing and packaging industrial units involved in the packing of essential food, medical items, and items for export will remain open," the order added.

Kerala recorded 38,460 new COVID-19 cases and 54 fatalities in the last 24 hours. There are 4,02,650 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

