Banned terror outfits' module busted in Jammu, one arrested

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): Acting on credible inputs, Jammu district police busted a terror module by arresting an accused, who was in touch with terror operatives through social media, from the Domana sub-division on Wednesday.

The police team from sub-division Domana received inputs about a "radicalised person", namely Nazar Hussain a resident of Raiper Kheri, who is "regularly indulging in unlawful activities and advocating and abetting unlawful activities with ANE's through social media" on September 14.

The accused was in contact with terrorists and supporters of banned terror outfits, according to a release by the police.



Hussain had also been circulating pictures, videos, and other incriminating material on social media platforms "in an attempt to wage war against the Indian government."

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered in the Domana police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

