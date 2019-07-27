Letter belonging to CPI (Maoist) found in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Letter belonging to CPI (Maoist) found in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Banners, letters of CPI (Maoist) found in Visakhapatnam

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:29 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Banners and letters belonging to CPI (Maoist) Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) wing were found in Agency areas on Friday.
CPI (Maoist) party observes 'martyrs commemoration week' from 28 July to 3 August every year.
The letters alleged that police have been giving motorcycles and money to tribal youth to cover up their failures.
The letter further alleged that Visakhapatnam district police are carrying out false propaganda against Maoists. Tribals are being forced to do rallies and make posters in the name of anti-Maoist associations. Tribal communities are being persecuted by the police, the letter said.
On Thursday, Maoists had put up posters and released letters to celebrate CPI (Maoist) martyrs commemoration week in R Kottagudem and Satyanarayanapuram villages in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.
Similar posters were also found in Veerabhadravaram village in Mulugu district. Here, posters were released in the name of Vajedu committee of CPI (Maoist). (ANI)

