Banning PFI no solution, its divisive ideology must be exposed and fought politically: CPI-M

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Stating that PFI holds extremist views and had been indulging in violent activities against its perceived opponents, the CPI-M said on Wednesday that banning the organisation under UAPA was not the way to tackle the problem and such "forces" should be combated through the regular laws of the land and by firm administrative action.

The Home Ministry issued a notification imposing a five-year ban on PFI and its affiliate organisations for allegedly having terror links. The government declared the outfits an "unlawful association" and banned them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

CPI-M said it has been strongly opposed to these extremist views and has always condemned the violent activities of the organisation.

"The Popular Front of India (PFI) is an organization which holds extremist views and has been indulging in violent activities against its perceived opponents. However, the notification of the PFI as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) is not the way to tackle this problem.

"Past experience has shown that bans on organisations like the RSS and the Maoists were not effective. There has to be firm administrative action under the existing laws against the PFI whenever it indulges in illegal or violent activities. Its sectarian and divisive ideology must be exposed and fought politically among the people," the party said in a statement.

The party said, "PFI and the RSS have been engaged in killings and retaliatory killings in Kerala and coastal Karnataka, vitiating the atmosphere with a view to create communal polarization".

"There are also extremist organisations like the Sanatan Sanstha and the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, elements of whom have been implicated in the killings of noted secular writers and personalities. All these forces, whether they represent extremist majority or minority groups, must be combated by utilizing the regular laws of the land and by firm administrative action," the statement said.

"Maintaining the secular-democratic character of the Republic by countering such forces must be the prime duty of those who exercise power and are sworn to uphold the Constitution," it added.

AIMIM Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi said in his reaction that PFI ban cannot be supported and actions of some individuals who commit a crime do not mean that the organisation itself must be banned.

RJD leader Lalu Prasad said: "PFI is being investigated and all organisations like PFI including RSS should be banned and an investigation should be done". (ANI)