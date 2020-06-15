Banquet halls in Delhi's Peeraghari converted into quarantine centres

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, two banquet halls in Delhi's Peeragarhi have been converted into quarantine centres.

"The banquet halls here have been converted into quarantine centres. Close to 50 beds each have been set up in both facilities," said Vikas Kumar, Civil Defence volunteer while speaking to ANI.

With regard to the facilities that will be provided at the quarantine centres, he said that masks and thermal screening would be provided along with meals.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has a total of 41,182 COVID-19 cases of which 24,032 are active cases while 15,823 patients have been cured/discharged and 1,327 patients have succumbed to the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

