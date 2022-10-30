Banswara: PM Modi to pay homage to sacrifices of unsung tribal heroes

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Rajasthan's Banswara district on Monday, where he will attend a public programme 'Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha'.

Thereafter, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects at Jambughoda in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat, said a press statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has initiated several steps to celebrate unsung tribal heroes of the freedom struggle. These include declaring 15th November (birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda) as 'Janjatiya Guarav Divas', setting up tribal museums across the country etc to recognise the contribution of tribal people to society and increase awareness about their sacrifices in the freedom struggle. In yet another step in this direction, Prime Minister will attend a public programme - 'Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha' at Mangarh Hill, Banswara, Rajasthan, to pay homage to the sacrifices of the unsung tribal heroes and martyrs of the freedom struggle.



During the programme, Prime Minister will also pay homage to Bhil freedom fighter Shri Govind Guru and also address a gathering of Bhil Adivasis and other tribal populations of the region.

The press statement said, Mangarh Hill holds special importance for the Bhil community and other tribes of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. During the freedom struggle where Bhils and other tribes engaged in a long stand-off with the British, when more than 1.5 lakh Bhils rallied at Mangarh Hill on 17th November 1913 under the leadership of Shri Govind Guru. Britishers opened fire at this gathering, leading to Mangarh Massacre where approximately 1500 tribals were martyred.

Earlier in a tweet, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanded to declare Mangarh Dham as a national monument.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Gujarat and Rajasthan from 30th October to 1st November 2022.

On 31st October, Prime Minister will visit Kevadia. He will pay homage to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity. Then he will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. Prime Minister will address the Officer Trainees of the 97th Common Foundation Course at the culmination of Aarambh 4.0. Thereafter, Prime Minister will reach Banaskantha district, where he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Tharad. He will also dedicate to the nation key railway projects in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

