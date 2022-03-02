'Bap-beta jail jayenge': Sanjay Raut referring to Kirit, his son

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Referring to the arrest of Neil Somaiya, son of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for his alleged links with an accused in the PMC Bank scam, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that father and son duo will be jailed soon.



The Shiv Sena leader said, "Mark my words...I repeat: "Bap Beta jail jayenge". Period. And rest assured, apart from Baap & Beta, 3 Central agency officials and their "Vasuli Agents" will also go behind bars. Maharashtra Jhukega nahi !"

A week ago, Raut had Somaiya has invested Rs 260-crore in the Neerav Developers and questioned whether his son Neil Somaiya and his wife Medha are directors of Nikon green Ville Project, a project in Palghar district. (ANI)

