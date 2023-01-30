"Bapu taught the country to live with love..." Rahul Gandhi remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and said that 'Bapu' taught the nation the equality of all religions and to fight for the truth.

"Bapu taught the whole country to live with love, equality of all religions and to fight for the truth. I salute the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his martyrdom day," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

baapuu ne puure desh ko prem, srvdhrm smbhaav ke saath jiinaa aur sty ke lie ldd'naa sikhaayaa /



raassttrpitaa, mhaatmaa gaaNdhii ke shhiid divs pr unheN kotti kotti nmn / — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 30, 2023



Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and also remembered those who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

The Prime Minister said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will keep strengthening the country's resolve to strive for a developed India.

"I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," PM Modi tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tributes at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

Martyrs' Day, which is also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed on January 30 every year in the country to pay tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. (ANI)