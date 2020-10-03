Bapu would have been the happiest over new farm laws: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that Mahatma Gandhi would have been the "happiest" over the new farm laws, as the subject of agriculture and rural prosperity were very close to his heart.

Addressing an event titled 'Mahatma Gandhi's Experiments with Swachhata - Key to Prosperity' organized by Kendriya Bhandar and Centre for Strategy and Leadership on Gandhi Jayanti here, Singh said that Bapu's village and farm-centric vision was truly addressed by new agricultural laws brought in by the Modi government after 70 years of independence.



"Had Bapu been there among us, he would have been the happiest man today on the new farm laws passed by the Centre, as the subject of Agriculture and Rural Prosperity were very close to his heart," he said.

Referring to a series of pro-farmer measures in the last six years like Neem coated urea, Soil Health Card, Kisan Credit Card, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, FasalBimaYojna, the Union Minister said that all these measures are representative of "democratisation of Indian agriculture" since they provided "freedom of choice" to the farming community for the "first time".

He said, the new farm laws would not only provide impetus to Indian agriculture to complete at a global stage but would also help in "doubling" the income of farmers. (ANI)

