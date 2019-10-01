Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi was an inspiration for the development of the state and his dream of 'Gram Swarajya' has become true through the government's 'Village Secretariat' system.
In a message on the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, Chief Minister Reddy said: "Mahatma Gandhi is an inspiration for the developmental programmes in Andhra Pradesh. Bapuji's life is real meaning for truth, non-violence, and peace."
"On the occasion of his 150th birthday, his dream of 'Grama Swarajya' has become true through Andhra Pradesh government's 'Village Secretariat' system," he further said.
He said that last month, the state government closed 43,000 belt shops and reduced the alcohol shops from 4,380 to 3,500. "Bapuji's words -- The soul of India lives in the villages -- are an inspiration for the implementation of 'Navaratnalu' and serve farmers, the welfare of poor and underprivileged people," the Chief Minister said.
Terming Mahatma Gandhi as "unfaded" character in the mankind, Chief Minister Reddy said: "The most respected personality whom the countries and continents remember him forever because of his inspiring -- 'My Life is My Message.' Mahatma Gandhi is an unfaded character in the mankind." (ANI)
Bapu's dream of 'Gram Swarajya' has become true through 'Village Secretariat' system of Andhra, says CM
ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 22:53 IST
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi was an inspiration for the development of the state and his dream of 'Gram Swarajya' has become true through the government's 'Village Secretariat' system.