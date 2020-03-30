Bar Council Delhi approaches HC to ensure advocates aren't shunted out of rented accommodation

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Monday approached Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police to ensure that no advocate is shunted out of their rented accommodation for failing to pay monthly rent.

BCD chairman Advocate KC Mittal, in a petition, also sought the issuance of directions to all governmental and non-governmental agencies to defer all dues until the restoration of normal conditions on such terms and conditions as may be considered appropriate.

"It's not only an issue of the rent. The situation is very serious and people must confine to their houses. We have received requests for support so people can sustain their families. The basic idea is, whatever happens, you must remain confined to your houses," Mittal told ANI here.

He said that the court and the government should issue directions or orders so that people don't face problems in this time of crisis.

"I saw the situation at Anand Vihar. Are we trying to curtail the disease or spread it? Everyone is facing problems due to the lockdown. Young advocates are not able to earn a living due to the halt in the court's functioning," Mittal said.

"While the council is doing whatever it can, there is a need to address the apprehension of the people," he added.

The functioning of the courts has been halted to prevent the spread of coronavirus and only urgent matters are being heard by the courts through video conferencing.

This comes as the country is under a three-week lockdown due to coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family affairs recent update has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1071 people in the country. (ANI)

