Bar Council of Delhi extends full support to PM Modi in COVID-19 battle

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Sunday, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assured that the legal community will fully co-operate and play an active role in steps to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, the BCD urged him to assure the nation that the legal community will fully co-operate and play an active role to take all steps to curtail the spread of coronavirus and to eliminate it totally.

BCD Chairman KC Mittal stressed that as a responsible citizen, it is everyone's duty to adhere to the instructions to maintain social distance, use masks and wash hands regularly.

"During the lockdown, no one should be allowed to hold congregation, party and any assembly, nor any corona suspect should be allowed to hide, go missing or be a carrier to spread. It is a national cause for each one of us to follow, irrespective of caste, colour or religion in the national interest to save lives. We also hope that arrangements for necessary equipment, facilities and services would be put in place," Mittal said in the letter.

The BCD also lauded doctors, nurses, other paramedics for working 24X7 and risking their lives.

Mentioning that the country is passing through an unprecedented crisis because of the spread of COVID-19, the BCD said: "The legal community in Delhi/NCR is alive to the situation and has been fully observing total lockdown, despite innumerable difficulties being faced. The increase of positive cases and consequent deaths has been painful, but it is also true that if lockdown wouldn't have been imposed, it would have spread unimaginably and caused many deaths as is happening in other developed countries."

India is under 21-day lockdown since the midnight of March 24, the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent COVID-19 spread, which has infected over 8,300 people in the country so far. (ANI)

