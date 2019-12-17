Bar Council of Delhi issues show-cause notice to lawyers over their conduct during association's election

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Delhi">Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Monday issued show-cause notices to several lawyers for allegedly manhandling and attacking fellow colleagues during Tis Hazari Bar Association Election.

"Sought the response of Advocates Arvind Vasist, Parvesh Sharma, Anil Vats, Anant Deep Thakur, Arvind Vats, Parveen Tyagi, and Kapil Malhotra as to why disciplinary proceedings including suspension of license, be not taken against them", the council said in a statement.

BCD has issued notice on a complaint of Advocate Kumar Mukesh and other advocates.

"The Council was apprised of the videos of many ballot papers lying in the lanes outside chambers and other places at Tis Hazari Court. These ballot papers pertain to the election held on December 13 this year, which are signed by DK Singh, Vice Chairman, Delhi">Bar Council of Delhi, who was appointed as the observer by the Delhi High Court. The Delhi">Bar Council of Delhi takes a very serious view of the same, as it will destroy the democratic fabric and peaceful conduct of the polls. Manipulation and violence cannot be tolerated in the election process", the statement added.

The Council also observed that it views the attack on the advocates, including a sitting member of Delhi">Bar Council of Delhi and assault on the advocates contesting and supporting candidates, very seriously and such a situation cannot be allowed to happen in the legal profession.

"All other evidence including videos of violence should be collected and whosoever is involved, notice shall be sent to them.

BCD further stated that in this view of the matter, it is unanimously resolved that such violence and attack by the lawyers on their fellow colleagues, shall not be tolerated at any cost. (ANI)

