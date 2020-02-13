Bar Council of India chairman condemns crude bomb incident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Chairman of Bar Council of India 9BCI) Manan Mishra on Thursday condemned the crude bomb incident in Lucknow court complex.

"I strongly condemn the incident. The culprits should be arrested soon. It is because of such incidents that the Bar Council of India has made a demand for enactment of Advocates Protection Act," he said.

Earlier today, a crude bomb was hurled towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi in a Lucknow court complex. Lodhi has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident. (ANI)

