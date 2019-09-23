Protest led by students of National Law School of India University. (Photo/ANI)
Protest led by students of National Law School of India University. (Photo/ANI)

Bar Council writes to CJI as NLSIU students boycott exams over delay in VC appointment

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:28 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday wrote to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi seeking his attention to the protest by National Law School of India University (NLSIU) students against delay in appointing a Vice-Chancellor.
Students who have been boycotting classes are now boycotting their semester exams that commenced today.
"It's a matter of deep concern that National Law School of India University campus is becoming home to unruly elements among students who have forced a strike and boycott of classes in this premier and most outstanding legal education centre of the country and the world. The agitating students have even announced the National Law School of India University," Ved Prakash Sharma, Co-Chairman, BCI, said in a letter to Gogoi.
The student body has questioned the functioning of the executive council (EC) and accused the Registrar of deliberately halting the process of a new Vice-Chancellor.
Taking cognisance of the protest, Sharma said that the student body of NLSIU is indulging in acts of misdemeanour and indiscipline, which is bringing down the image of the institution in the estimation of one and all.
"The students body is crossing its limit by trying to question the functioning of the EC and accusing the registrar by imputing motives on him for allegedly halting the process of appointment of Professor Suclhir Krishnaswamy as Vice-Chancellor, totally forgetting that the registrar is also a senior professor of NLSIU and commands respect in the academic circles as an acclaimed teacher of law. Rumours are being spread about change of composition of the EC," he said.
Stressing that Krishnaswamy was selected as VC by the four-member committee constituted by the EC on July 6 this year, the Co-Chairman of BCI said that the decision was to be adopted by the EC in its next meeting.
"There was no reason whatsoever for the student body to make it a controversial issue leading to the present unfortunate scenario. It is high time to address the acts of blatant indiscipline by the student body which call for stringent action against those behind the reprehensible move to disturb and destroy the peace and orderly functioning of NLSIU," he said.
Sharma further said that student body cannot be a stakeholder in the process of appointment of VC or any faculty member, adding that neither the NLSIU Act nor rules permit them to be part of any such process.
The letter stated that the role of Krishnaswamy behind the present agitation cannot be ruled out.
"To restore discipline in the campus, the decision to appoint him as VC should be reviewed by the EC and suitable action taken against the students responsible for creating the present situation in the NLSIU campus. It is high time NLSIU is insulated from elements that pose a danger to the smooth functioning of the best law school built by decades of hard toil by most reputed legal luminaries of the country," it said.
Sharma urged the CJI to include this letter for discussion in the agenda of the next EC meeting to be held on September 28, 2019.
Earlier in the day, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah sought an early resolution of the NLSIU crisis.
"NLSIU-Bengaluru is a prestigious institution which has excelled in the field of Public Policy & Law. The ongoing tussle between the Student Bar Association and the administration has to be resolved at the earliest, without violating the due process, in the interest of the institution," Siddaramaiah, the Congress Legislature Party leader, said in a tweet. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:31 IST

Kerala: Girl sexually assaulted by 30 people over two years

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): After three persons were arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, police on Monday revealed that she was sexually abused by around 30 different people over a span of two years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:18 IST

Bihar: JD-U MLA fined for violating traffic rule

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) MLA Abidur Rehman was fined on Monday for not wearing a helmet while riding on the pillion seat of a motorcycle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:17 IST

Aviation scam: CBI files charge sheet against Deepak Talwar

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in connection with a money laundering case related to losses suffered by the Air India as part of an alleged multi-crore aviation scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:13 IST

IAS officers of 2017 batch call on President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A group of 169 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the 2017 batch, currently attached to different ministries and departments of the Government of India as Assistant Secretaries, called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:09 IST

Kharif foodgrain production estimated at 140.57 million tonnes in 2019-20

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): India's Kharif foodgrain production in the 2019-20 crop year is estimated at 140.57 million tonnes, which is 8.44 million tonnes more than the average foodgrain production of the previous five years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:08 IST

UP: Foreign AMU student thrashed by classmate, FIR registered

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A foreign student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was allegedly assaulted by one of his classmates and his family members here, following which an FIR was registered on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:06 IST

SC refuses to stay HC order allowing parents with over two...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with an Uttarakhand High Court order setting aside a law which forbade parents with over two children from contesting Panchayat elections.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:58 IST

Congress accuses Modi of taking partisan position on US...

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress on Monday accused Narendra Modi of violating a time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy, saying he is in the US as India's prime minister and not as a star campaigner in the elections there.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:52 IST

Priyanka expresses grief over suicide of Jawahar Navodaya...

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday expressed grief over the death of a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here, who allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by fellow hostel mates.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:43 IST

Collapse of Thomas Cook is 'big blow' to tourism industry in Goa: TTAG

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Savio Messias, president of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) on Monday said that the collapse of 178-year-old British tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc is a "big blow" to the tourism industry in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:40 IST

BJP will not field relatives of MPs, other elected...

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): BJP will not allocate assembly tickets to relatives of its incumbent MPs, Mayors or district council chairpersons in the upcoming elections in Haryana. The party has also decided not to field anyone above the age of 75 years in the crucial polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:35 IST

Noida: CyPAD busts bogus call centre placement racket, six arrested

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Noida Police's cybercrime unit, CyPAD, has busted a bogus call centre placement racket and arrested six people including the mastermind of the gang, in connection to this case.

Read More
iocl