Bar license issued for hotels, restaurants of 14 districts in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): In view of the provision of standard catering to tourists and citizens in a legally clean environment in Uttar Pradesh, the bar licenses have been issued to hotels and restaurants in 14 districts of the state.

Principal Secretary Excise Sanjay R. Bhusreddy said that in the last few years, the movement of domestic and foreign tourists has increased significantly in cities like Noida, Agra, Varanasi and Lucknow.

"The living and economic capacity of the citizens, the choice of food and drink is also changing," he said adding that these licenses are being issued for this purpose.

Bhusreddy informed that by issuing the bar license, new employment opportunities will be available in the fields of cooks, waiters, security guards, sweepers, etc.

With this, the revenue of the state will also increase substantially, he said.

The districts which have been issued the bar licenses are -- 8 in Lucknow, 7 in Agra, 6 in Gorakhpur, 4 in Gautam Budh Nagar, 3 in Prayagraj, 2 each in Varanasi, Aligarh and Badaun, 1 each in Mirzapur, Moradabad, Jhansi, Ghaziabad, Bahraich and Bareilly. (ANI)

