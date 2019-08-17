Baramulla admn starts bus service to ferry government employees

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Baramulla district administration on Friday started a bus service to ferry the government employees to and fro from their respective offices.

The buses will pick up the employees from five different bus stops between 8.30 am to 9 am every day. The passenger vehicle will also drop the employees back to their destinations in the evening.

Deputy Commissioner GN Itoo gave the directions in this regard in a meeting convened to review the attendance of employees in the district. He also noted that all the necessary arrangements will be made to compel the employees to regularly attend their offices.

He also declared that a checking team has been formed to check their attendance in the offices. (ANI)

