Baramulla encounter: Gunfight underway, Army jawan injured

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:05 IST

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): An Army soldier sustained injuries during an exchange of fire that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the early hours of Saturday.
The gunbattle broke out in Malmapanpora area of Sopore town, which comes under Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The area has been cordoned off by the security forces and the operation is underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:13 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:51 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:36 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 07:23 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 07:21 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 07:18 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 07:17 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:51 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:43 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:27 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:17 IST

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:05 IST

