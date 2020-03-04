Representative Image
Representative Image

Baramulla encounter: Special Police Officer, 1 civilian killed

ANI | Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:30 IST

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): One Special Police Officer (SPO), who was shot at by terrorists, succumbed to his injuries, while one civilian was killed in the encounter in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.
Meanwhile, another encounter was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday. (ANI)

iocl
iocl