Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): One Special Police Officer (SPO), who was shot at by terrorists, succumbed to his injuries, while one civilian was killed in the encounter in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.
Meanwhile, another encounter was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday. (ANI)
Baramulla encounter: Special Police Officer, 1 civilian killed
ANI | Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:30 IST
Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): One Special Police Officer (SPO), who was shot at by terrorists, succumbed to his injuries, while one civilian was killed in the encounter in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.