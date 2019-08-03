Baramulla encounter: Terrorist killed in gunfight

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): One terrorist was gunned down in an exchange of fire that broke out between terrorists and security forces began here in the early hours of Saturday.

An Army soldier also sustained injuries during the gun battle.

The encounter broke out in Malmapanpora area of Sopore town, which comes under Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The area was cordoned off by the security forces and the operation is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

