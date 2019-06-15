Baramulla: Four held for exfiltration, handed back to families

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Four youths, who were trying to exfiltrate the Line of Control in north Kashmir, were handed over to their families by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday.

They were apprehended in the Limber area of Boniyar in the Baramulla district on Friday, while trying to cross over the LoC to get arms training in Pakistan.

The men were "on the path of violence" but now have been sent back to their kin, informed, Brigadier Girish Kalia, Commander of the 79 Mountain Brigade.

"I appeal to youth to not to get misguided by the propaganda of militants. Youth should choose the path of peace, not violence," Kalia told reporters in a press conference.

The Commander added that the four Kashmiri youths were misguided by local militants and their accomplices.

Acting swiftly to prevent them from choosing the wrong path, Army's 161 Territorial Army battalion, Baramulla police, and 53 battalion CRPF apprehended the young men.

Commander Girish Kalia also informed that the youths were properly counseled before being handed over to their respective families. (ANI)

