Baramulla police sends 5 misguided youth to their homes

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Baramulla police handed over five misguided youth to their families on Monday after apprehending them from Uri, a border town of Baramulla.

The five youth according to police left their families on December 18.

"The youth had booked a hotel room in Uri town and used an Oxford Atlas to cross over to Pakistan for armed training. We apprehended them there," SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said. (ANI)

