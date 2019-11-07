Baramulla school children get chance to visit Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): As part of Indian Army's initiative 'Operation Sadbhavna', twenty schoolboys on Thursday from Baramulla in Jammu Kashmir got the chance to visit Indian Military Academy.

"This visit to the Academy provided a unique opportunity to all the children hailing from one of the remotest corners of our country to learn about the ways of the Indian Army," read an official release.

The boys, between 13-18 years of age visited the institution and interacted with Commandant of the IMA, Lieutenant-General SK Jha.

"The children were highly motivated by the interaction conducted during the tour and many wanted to join the Armed Force and serve the country," the release added. (ANI)

