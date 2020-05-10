Baramulla stadium converted into wellness center for treating COVID-19 patients

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): The administration in north Kashmir's Baramulla district has converted the indoor sports stadium into a fully equipped wellness center to treat coronavirus patients.

All the coronavirus patients have been shifted from GMC Baramulla to the newly established center which has capacity of 100 beds and has all the requisite facilities to treat the disease.

"The move was taken keeping in view the convenience of general patients. There were restrictions for the people coming for receiving other treatments. So, we decided to shift COVID-19 patients to a new indoor stadium. This place has a lot of space and also resolves our purpose," said Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo.

"We also do not want our medical staff and patients to have any inconvenience, which is why we have converted the stadium into a wellness center. This will surely help us to combat the coronavirus," he added. (ANI)

