Barauni plant of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited commences urea production

Barauni (Bihar) [India], October 19 (ANI): Barauni Plant of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) has commenced urea production. The country has achieved another milestone by setting up a new ammonia urea plant at Bihar's Barauni which started urea production on Tuesday.

The gas-based Barauni plant is part of the initiative taken by the Government to revive the closed urea units of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd. (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizers Corporation Ltd (HFCL) in order to achieve self-sufficiency in urea sector.

Revival of closed units of FCIL and HFCL had been the top priority agenda of the government to augment the availability of domestically produced urea. Government-mandated Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) to revive the Barauni unit with an estimated investment of Rs 8,387 crores with a urea production capacity of 12.7 LMTPA.

HURL, incorporated on June 15, 2016, is a joint venture company by Coal India Limited (CIL), NTPC Limited (NTPC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and FCIL/HFCL mandated to revive Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni units with an estimated investment of Rs 25,000 crores.



"The start of all three plants of HURL will add 38.1 LMTPA indigenous urea production in the country and help to realize the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in the urea production. It is one of the largest fertilizer manufacturing units in India, for which the foundation stone was laid by PM Modi. The Project will not only improve the availability of fertilizer to farmers but also give a boost to the economy in the region including the development of infrastructure like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. besides ensuring food security to the nation," an official statement said.

It has India's first air-operated bulletproof rubber dam of 65 meters in length and 2 meters in height.

"There is no offsite wastewater disposal in these plants. The facility integrates the world's best technologies aiming to meet the demand for urea in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha," it added.

Apart from urea supply, the project will also help to develop small and medium-scale industries/vendors around the manufacturing unit.

"There will be a lot of entrepreneurship activities around the hub and it will further boost employment generation," it said. (ANI)

