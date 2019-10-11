West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar talking to reporters in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo/ANI
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar talking to reporters in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Barbaric murder of RSS worker, his family, a reflection of situation we are in: WB Guv

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:42 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Terming the murder of RSS worker and his family as "barbaric", West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that the incident was a "serious reflection on the situation" in the state.
"This is a gruesome incident that has put humanity to shame. A teacher, a young child and a pregnant woman were killed in a barbaric manner but there has been no response from the state machinery. This is a serious reflection on the situation in which we are living," Dhankhar told reporters here on Thursday.
The Governor urged authorities to engage in an honest, impartial, and quick investigation.
"I have spoken to the authorities and sought an update on the situation and hope that the investigation is conducted in a fair manner to find out the truth," he said.
Dhankhar said that he is a "worried man" and that his heart was bleeding over the incident.
"It is a very serious incident and a slur on our democratic working. It is shocking to see that someone can be so barbaric and bold to murder an entire family in such a manner," he said.
RSS worker Bandhu Gopal Pal, his eight months pregnant wife and six-year-old son were found murdered at their residence in Murshidabad's Jiyaganj area on Tuesday.
Several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Rahul Saha have targetted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government over the incident.
National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma had also pulled up the state government and demanded the immediate arrest of the miscreants who committed the crime. (ANI)

