Barber shops, salons reopen in Kochi only for haircut

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 22 (ANI): Barber shops and salons reopened in Kochi on Friday amid the COVID-19 lockdown, but are only allowed to offer hair cutting services to the people.

Barbers said that their income is low as compared to what they earned before the lockdown was enforced in late March.

''After weeks of getting permission to open barber shops, it is not looking good. For the last two days, we did not meet with the income which we earned before lockdown. We want the government to change the working time at 9 pm instead of 7 pm. We earned around Rs 3,000 daily before lockdown. Now we are hardly getting Rs 1,500 daily," Reghu, a barber said.

In addition, the state government on Thursday announced that the sale of liquor will start soon.

